Shocking: Ex-Councillor Shot Dead Even After Payig N500,000 Ransom To Kidnappers

Suspected kidnappers, at the weekend in Okurekpo, Ethiope East Local Government of Delta State, allegedly killed a former councillor, Onoakpoma Onose, The Nation reports.

The abductors shot dead the victim after collecting N500,000 ransom from his family.

The kidnappers’ leader, Mr. Omote Eboh and others have been arrested and are in police custody. Two others are on the run.

The Nation learnt the body had been recovered by the Anti-Kidnapping Unit of the police command.

It was gathered some of the suspects, said to have hailed from Eku, Okurekpo and Oviorie communities in Ethiope East, have been arrested. Two other are on the run, but one of their wives has been nabbed.

A source, who preferred anonymity, said a kidnap kingpin, Mr. Eboh, had robbed persons on Eku/Warri road before Onoakpoma was kidnapped.

The source said before he was killed, a search was organised for two days at Okurekpo forest, coordinated by the member representing Ethiope East, Evans Ivwurie.

Onoakpoma’s body was later found by security operatives.

He said Onoakpoma, before his death, served in Ethiope East Legislative Council as a councillor representing one of the Abraka wards, adding that his body had been deposited at Eku Baptist Hospital mortuary.

Police spokesman could not be reached on the phone, but a senior officer confirmed the incident.

He said the suspects have been arrested.

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria