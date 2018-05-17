Shocking: Maiduguri Residents Turn Boko Haram Bullet Shells Into Fashionable Rings (Photos)

It has been reported that residents of Maiduguri, Borno State, have found an ingenious ways of turning ugly objects of bloody warfare into beautiful items of adornment, as they turn spent bullet shells into jewelry — mainly rings.

A Facebook user, Mohammed Chiroma, who shared the details on his wall, claimed that he and a group of people had gone to a community in Maiduguri to sensitise them about the dangers of landmines and other residues found in places that were once battlefields, only to find at least three men showing him and his friends the rings that they had made from the spent bullets.

Chiroma shared his encounter as well as photos of the rings.

He wrote: “We went to one settled village in Maiduguri today, to sensitize them on dangers of landmines and other unexploded devices.

“To my surprise, when they saw the pictures of bullets and other dangerous objects, they said, “we use to make rings with the empty bullet shells. I was like really?, I then said let me see the rings that you guys claimed to have make from the bullets shells, three guys showed me the rings on their fingers.”

See the photographs, courtesy, Mohammed Chiroma:

