Shocking Makeup Transformation Of Young Lady Whose Face Was Disfigured By Fire (Photo)

A Nigerian makeup artist, Lamari who is quite popular on Instagram, has shared a touching story about Daniella, a burn survivor.

Lamari succeeded in transforming Daniella into a beauty goddess, after giving her a face beat and then shared this before-and-after photo (seen above) on Instagram to tell the girl’s story.

According to Lamari, Daniella was only 6 years old when she got burnt by fire and had her face disfigured as a result.

Lamari explains that Daniella usually passes by her studio with her school friends occasionally and very often, the young girl would stop to watch the makeup artiste work on her clients. So one day Lamari decided to make Daniella up and the photo above shows the result of the makeup.

Below is what Lamari had to say

