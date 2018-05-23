Local News

Shocking! Man Shares Photos Of Canopy Being Used At The Port Harcourt Airport

Recent photos of the ‘sorry’ state of an airport situated in Port Harcourt, the Rivers state capital, have emerged on social media after a visit to the airport.
 

The PH airport

A Twitter user identified simply as Shukpa (@TheFifographer), has taken to the social networking platform to post the photos he just captured from the Port Harcourt airport in Rivers State.

According to the online user’s photos he shared on social media, a canopy was seen used at the airport which was said to be one of the best in the country.

As at the time of filing this report, TORI News could not authoritatively verify the authenticity of the these photos making the rounds online.

See more photos below;

