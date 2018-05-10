Local News

Shocking Photos Of Drunk Man Who Drowned Inside A River In Akwa Ibom

A man who has been identified simply as Mr Amos has died in Akwa Ibom state. Mr Amos, from Etibe village in Eket LGA of the state, reportedly drowned in Atabong River.

Local reports show that Amos died on Sunday. Some of the people who saw the man before his death said he was overwhelmed with alcohol on his way back from a funeral in Eket main town. Amos reportedly arrived at the Atabong river side about 4:35pm to take a cool bath as he usually does.

According to an eyewitness, he pulled off his clothes and went into the river but never came back up alive. After a few hours, his lifeless body was found following a search.

Residents described Amos as a street hustler who does several hard jobs to survive. 

See the photos of Amos’ body below:

