Shocking Story Of Man Who Was Found Hanging After Getting Sacked From His Job (Photo)

A report by Daily Star UK has shown how a tragic McDonald’s worker was found hanged after getting sacked and becoming homeless in the UK.

Martyn Ollier-Howard, 20, was found hanged in the back garden of a property in Swansea, Wales, earlier this year, an inquest heard.

The fast food worker was described as a “loner” who became “reclusive” after quitting college aged 18.

Mr Ollier-Howard spent his childhood in foster care before being adopted in January 2006 by Richard Howard-Pay and Jordi Ollier-Howard.

But he is said to have cut contact with his family, based in Kent, in 2016, Wales Online reports.

PC Bond, from Swansea Central Police Station, told the inquest: “He was very intelligent with computers and his parents believed he would be successful in this.

“However, he decided to stop going to college and, at 18, he got a job in KFC.

“Following his decision to leave college, he became more reclusive and stayed up in the early hours of the morning playing on his games console.”

Records show Mr Ollier-Howard was living in Swansea in August 2016.

He got a job in McDonalds but stopped turning up in December 2017 because he was going through “emotional stuff” and was sacked in January this year.

PC Bond told the court: “He then informed his landlady of the situation and was asked to leave the property.”

The 20-year-old was found hanged in the garden at a friend’s home on January 27.

No drugs or alcohol was found in his system and hanging was established as the cause of death.

Recording a verdict of suicide, acting senior coroner Colin Phillips said: “I have heard there are no suspicious circumstances surrounding his death and that, from the manner in which he took his own life, his death was swift.

“He was discovered in a place out of the way – it was not a cry for help.”

