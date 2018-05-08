Shocking Video Of Nigerian Soldier And Police Officer Exchanging Heavy Blows In Broad Daylight

A video has shown the moment a Nigerian soldier and a police officer were seen trading serious blows in a public place.

In the video which has since gone viral on social media, the soldier is seen wearing his khaki camouflage and towering over the police officer. The two then proceed to lash out at each other while lots of people stand by watching them fight.

Soon though, some other police officers and soldiers who were at the scene, stepped in to try and separate the fighting.

The immediate cause of the altercation is not readily known yet. The shameful incident occurred today in the Ijora area of Lagos state.

Watch the video below:

