Entertainment, Gossip

“Shukura kilo kosi” – Nigerians react to Seyi Shey’s gown to the Headies Award



So Seyi Shay is currently trending on Twitter for all the funniest reasons. After she arrived the Headies award red carpet with the Black Long Gown, It quickly became the centre of focus of Nigerians viewers. She probably wore it with good intentions, but the reactions are quite opposite.



See photos of the funny dress below:

See funny reactions below:


