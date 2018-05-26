Entertainment, Gossip

Simi is a better song writer than I am — Adekunle Gold

Nigerian Singer, Adekunle Gold says colleague, Simi is better than him as a song writer.

Adekunle Gold disclosed this to fans at his album listening on Friday.

According to him, Simi has a hand in every song he has released, adding that she must validate his songs before he puts it out.

“Any song I write and Simi does not validate I don’t put out.

“Every single I’ve released Simi has a hand in it. She is a better song writer than me and I say this all the time.

“So, if she says no I agree, I have learnt so much from her.”
Meanwhile, both artistes are yet to validate or deny reports of them dating.

