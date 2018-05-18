Simi shares lovely video of her mum and her new husband’s playful display of affection

Nigerian musician and songwriter, Simisola Bolatito Ogunleye, popularly known as Simi, has taken to social media to share an adorable video of her mother and step-father in a romantic mood at her house.

Simi’s mum remarried sometimes ago and she revealed that she was thrilled that her mum had finally found love again.

The video which emerged online and is making the rounds on social media, shows how in love Simi’s mum is with her husband.

The singer can be heard in the background teasing her mum and step-father as they continue to play around in the house cuddling with smiles on their faces.

