Singer, Chidinma Slays In Ankara Oufit (photos)

 

Chidinma

With the beauty and elegance of Chidinma Ekile one would wonder why the damsel is still single.

The 27 year old appeared excited as she posed for pictures. Her custom smile stood out for her as she wore the colourful gown.

Chidinma Ekile, popularly known by her stage name Chidinma, is a Nigerian singer and songwriter. In 2010, she rose to stardom after winning the third season of Project Fame West Africa.

See more photos:

