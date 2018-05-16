Entertainment, Gossip

Singer Jaywon blasts a troll who corrected him after he made a post on IG

Prominent singer, Jaywon has just been attack by a fan who was not really happy with the singer’s ‘use of english’ in a post he made earlier on.

The singer was promptly corrected by the fan and was somehow feeling either embarrassed or angered by the correction that he took to his IG to harshly reply the fan.

The singer wrote at first;

“When ‘i’m i’ getting my own delivery ooo. Water don finish for house”

Then the fan swiftly corrected him;

“it is ‘when am i’ and not ‘when i’m getting’, shaking my head, stop disgracing your fan”

Jaywon then slammed him.

Read post below and see what he said to the fan;

-Akpraise


