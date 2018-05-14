Singer Mayorkun reunites with his Actress mother, Toyin Adewale, after 2 years apart

Nigeria’s Next rated music star, Mayorkun yesterday reunited with his mother, actress Toyin Adewale in the US.

It must have been a very exciting day for the singer as yesterday was Mother’s day

The singer whose real name is ‘Adewale Mayowa Emmanuel’ revealed that they had spent at least two years apart.

He wrote: “Not seen her in 2 years too. Missed her so much! She came out for my show in DC. Happy mother’s day.”

Leave a Comment…

comments