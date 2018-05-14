Entertainment, Gossip

Singer Mayorkun reunites with his Actress mother, Toyin Adewale, after 2 years apart

Nigeria’s Next rated music star, Mayorkun yesterday reunited with his mother, actress Toyin Adewale in the US.

It must have been a very exciting day for the singer as yesterday was Mother’s day

The singer whose real name is ‘Adewale Mayowa Emmanuel’ revealed that they had spent at least two years apart.

He wrote: “Not seen her in 2 years too. Missed her so much! She came out for my show in DC. Happy mother’s day.”

Leave a Comment…

comments


Tags

You may also like

#BBNaija: Tobi crashes a wedding and the bride can’t contain herself, abandons her groom (Video)

Eniola Badmus blast troll who criticized her make-up in new photo

Aww! Davido’s Daughter Imade Dresses up as Disney Princess Moana for her Birthday (Photos)

Photos: Davido performs in Sierra Leone at Presidential Inauguration

Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde pictured securing her wig while being mobbed by fans in Sierra Leone (Photo)

‘I Said Yes!’ – Taraji P. Henson Is Engaged to Kelvin Hayden

“I Contributed To The Decay Called Yahoo Boys” – Eldee Admits

Anto Participates in race, meets Adams Oshiomhole, Betty & Godwin Obaseki, Philip Shaibu (Photos)

Small Doctor writes emotional letter to his mother on Mother’s Day

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *