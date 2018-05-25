Singer Pasuma Celebrates Daughter As She Graduates From US University (Photo)

Wasiu Alabi Pasuma, 50, might not be educated but he has been able to put his children through school at the highest level in life.

Pasuma and Opeyemi Khadijat

Fuji singer, Pasuma could not hide his joy as he took to his instagram page to share a photo of himself with his daughter with caption saying:

“Haliamdulilahi on my daughter’s Graduation (Opeyemi Khadijat)here in Atlanta Georgia, Tanx to everyone dat came thru, Iru eyi lamama Barawa se Amin yah ALLAHU.”

Both parties share a striking resemblance that has wowed people.

Wasiu Alabi Pasuma, also known as “Oganla”, is a Nigerian film actor and Fuji musician. Pasuma was born on 27 November 1967 at Mushin in Lagos State and was brought up in Kwara State, North Central part of Nigeria.