Singer, Tiwa Savage Slays In New Photos

 

Tiwa Savage

Tiwa Savage appeared to be showing her estranged husband, Tunji ‘Teebillz’ Balogun what he is missing in her new photos.

The mother of one who has been singing sensual songs flaunted her curves in the new images uploaded on her social media account. It’s is not clear if she was working out during her stay in Europe or she was advertising for a sport brand with this outfit.

Tiwatope Savage-Balogun, better known by her stage name Tiwa Savage, is a Nigerian singer, songwriter, performer and actress. She currently has a songwriting deal with Sony/ATV Music Publishing. She is 38-years old.

