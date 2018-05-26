Singers, Tekno And Lola Rae Welcome Their First Child Together

From all indications, it appears that Tekno and his on and off girlfriend, Lola Rae who is based in the United Kingdom have welcomed their first child.

Lola Rae

Singer Tekno And Lola Rae – who have been dating for a while have welcomed platter of tiny feet.

The Jogodo singer and his lady, Lola Rae welcomed the child in the US hours ago. The sex of the child is not yet known but Tekno was seen confessing his love to her and also commending her for her mental strength.

Tekno holding the baby

Tekno’s manager, Ubi Franklin has also confirmed the good news on his Instagram page.

Rachel Akosua Funmilola Garton, professionally known as Lola Rae, is a Nigerian-born singer and dancer of Ghanaian and British descent. She is 27 years old and was born in the Obalende area of Lagos State.