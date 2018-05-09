Sir Alex Ferguson’s First Words To Family After His Brain Surgery Revealed

Legendary Manchester United’s former manager, Sir Alex Ferguson, who had a brain haemorrhage and was rushed to hospital on Saturday morning, have spone his first words to his family after the brain surgery.

Fergie’s wife, Cathy and their sons Darren, Jason and Mark have been at his bedside, and they are said to be “pleased and extremely encouraged” by his progress.

According to The Sun UK, Ferguson was rushed to hospital hours before his son, Darren’s Doncaster Rovers played host to Wigan in the final match of the season and lost 1-0.

It has been reported that his first words as he came out of an induced coma after surgery at Salford Royal Hospital, Gtr Manchester, were: “So, how did Doncaster get on?”

A source said: “Typical Sir Alex – he can’t stop talking football. He’s very chipper and his prognosis is good. He’s already re-arranging his diary.”

The 76-year-old reportedly stunned his family minutes after coming round from emergency surgery by joking about flying to Kiev in two weeks’ time for the Champions League final.

He also reluctantly admitted that his recovery will stop him attending his beloved Manchester United’s FA Cup Wembley showdown with Chelsea on Saturday week. But he told family at his hospital bedside: “Aye, the Cup Final is out, but what about Kiev?”

A club source said: “Of course he’d love to be at Kiev on May 26 to see his former star player Cristiano Ronaldo in action for Real Madrid against Liverpool.

“Ronaldo sees Sir Alex as a father figure. But Sir Alex needs plenty of rest and will have to follow his consultant’s strict instructions to recover fully.”

