Skales Announces Title & Release Date Of New Album

The Baseline Music Signee Skales has taken to Instagram Handle to announced his plan to release a new album titled Mr Love on June 19th, 2018.

The Singer Skales was recently trending on social media for walking out of an interview which he considered disrespectful. The singer was asked to answer questions about his switch from making inspiring rap music to making pop music with diluted lyrical concentration but he felt offended by the manner of approach of the interviewer and walked out.

Some hours ago, he posted about the imminent release of his Mr. Love album on Instagram. He captioned his post with;

“The first person I experienced true love from was my mother. Now, I understand the meaning of unconditional love. This album is a compilation of what love means to me in different aspects of my life. Look out for #MrLove ! JUNE 19″

Source – Naijaloaded


