Skales walks out of interview in anger after his song, Booty language was criticized

Skales walked out of a recent interview with NET Tv after his song, Booty language, was criticized by the interviewer.

The interviewer, identified as Victor Okpala, shared the video on social media.

He captured the moment Skales got angry and walked away from the interview.

From the now viral video, Skales is seen really angry during the “Vibes with Victor” segment, as he tells the interviewer;

“That’s your own opinion, is this why you brought me here? I don’t want this kind of interview. This interview must not be released, i need to call my PR”

Watch the below video:

