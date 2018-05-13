Entertainment, Gossip

Skales walks out of interview in anger after his song, Booty language was criticized

Skales walked out of a recent interview with NET Tv after his song, Booty language, was criticized by the interviewer.

The interviewer, identified as Victor Okpala, shared the video on social media.

He captured the moment Skales got angry and walked away from the interview.

From the now viral video, Skales is seen really angry during the “Vibes with Victor” segment, as he tells the interviewer;

“That’s your own opinion, is this why you brought me here? I don’t want this kind of interview. This interview must not be released, i need to call my PR”

Watch the below video:

Leave a Comment…

comments


Tags

You may also like

Mercy Johnson replies fan who said she doesn’t give out money to her fans

Yemi Alade harshly replies fan who told her not to ‘provoke God’ after she made a motivational post on IG

Nigerian artiste Kcee & wife publicly shun each other (Photos)

Lady shares the advantages of cheating on your Spouse in advance

White lady calls out Nigerian man after being scammed

Joke Turns To War! Davido and Tiwa Savage Unfollow Each Other On Instagram

The adorable moment Stephanie Eze’s mum walked her down the aisle

Simi supports Noble Igwe as he defends his stand on fraud

Linda Ikeji shares new pictures in swimsuit beside her pool

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *