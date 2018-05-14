Slay Mama: Singer Simi Gets Tongues Wagging On Instagram With Hot New Photos

Simi

Simi has gotten her Instagram page buzzing with some new photos she shared with her many fans.

The singer and songwriter who is usually considered to be one of the best female vocalists from Nigeria as well as one of the best songwriters around, is known for always trying to make her page lively by dragging her followers into conversations with her. Sometimes she asks questions and lets fans answer and at other times, she lets her fans ask her questions.

This time around, the young woman has, as usual, gotten tongues wagging with the new photos she posted.

In one of the photos, Simi is seen sitting on a chair with her legs spread open. In another, she is seen lying down and striking poses for the camera.

See more photos below:

