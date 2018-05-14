Local News

Slay Mama: Singer Simi Gets Tongues Wagging On Instagram With Hot New Photos

 

Simi

Simi has gotten her Instagram page buzzing with some new photos she shared with her many fans.

The singer and songwriter who is usually considered to be one of the best female vocalists from Nigeria as well as one of the best songwriters around, is known for always trying to make her page lively by dragging her followers into conversations with her. Sometimes she asks questions and lets fans answer and at other times, she lets her fans ask her questions.

This time around, the young woman has, as usual, gotten tongues wagging with the new photos she posted.

In one of the photos, Simi is seen sitting on a chair with her legs spread open. In another, she is seen lying down and striking poses for the camera.

See more photos below:

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria


Tags

You may also like

Bone-strengthening Drug May Be The Cure For Baldness…Here’s What New Study Revealed

RIP Dickson: Angry Workers Go Diabolical, Protest With Coffin Against Bayelsa Governor (Photos)

Yahoo Boys Saga: BBNaija’s Efe Ridiculed On Social Media (Photos)

Horror: Massive Fire Breaks Out At Huge Residential Skyscraper In Broad Daylight (Video)

Russia 2018 World Cup: Nigeria Releases 30-Man Provisional Squad…Check Out The Full List

Villagers Summon Native Doctor Alleged To Be Involved In Ritual Murder Of An 85-Year-Old Woman

Check Out The 2016 Rolls Royce Phantom Owned By The Oba Of Benin (Photos)

Double Blessing: Nigerian Couple Welcome Twins After 21 Years Of Barrenness (Photos)

Ward Congress: Police Take Over Imo APC Secretariat

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *