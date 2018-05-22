Slay Queen arrested for faking her own kidnap in order to offset debts

The police has reportedly nabbed a 27 year old Kenya girl who faked her own kidnap.

According to reliable sources, the newly wedded Kenyan lady swindled her family of wads of cash by pretending to be kidnapped in order to raise money to offset her pending debts.

Upon a distress call made to the police, she was caught while drinking a packet of milk and eating bread after recently defrauding her husband Sh30,000 through a mobile phone transfer.

When she was questioned, it was gathered that she told she told her husband of five months that she was unwell and left to purchase the drugs. She, however, never came back and after a day, somebody called the husband’s number and told him to forward the money to them to have her released.

The family reportedly sent the money on Monday only for the “kidnapper” to demand for more or the ‘victim’ would be killed which led to the cry for help to the police.

During investigation, the distraught lady disclosed that she made such move because she wanted the money to pay a debt she owed her former boyfriend.

The detectives at Kitengela Police Station discovered the young woman had booked into a lodging at Mlolongo on Sunday night and was unaccompanied.

A receipt recovered from her showed she had paid Sh1,200 for the two-day accommodation while she waited for her family to come up with the cash.

