Slay Queen celebrates birthday by pouring expensive Champagne in her trouser in Ogun (Photos+Video)

A popular slay queen in Ogun state, has been captured on camera showering herself with expensive champagne during her birthday celebrations.

A video which emerged online and is making the rounds on social media show the moment a popular slay queen in the Ibafo area of Ogun state identified as Bashir Alima, was seen spending lavishly on her birthday bash.

At the party which was held over the past weekend, some bottles of expensive champagne were seen being poured on the celebrant’s pubic region, as friends insert bottles in her pant.

Watch video below:

