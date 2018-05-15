Slay Queen Curses Guy For Not Paying Hotel So She Can Sleep With Her BF (Photos)

So a Slay Queen named Ozioma on Twitter who wanted bang called her male friend to help her pay hotel of 10k, On reason that a sister who she stays with wont be around Lag for days, But the dude been a sharp one, Knew its all crap, so he turned it against her, and told her blunt that she needs the hotel to sleep with her Sugar daddy, and he will never do that, And the lady who realized that she has been exposed, started raining curses on him, see it below!

Source – Ebiwalismoment