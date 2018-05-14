Small Doctor Pens Emotional Letter To His Mother On Mother’s Day

Small Doctor

Nigerian musician, Small Doctor has shared a personal and emotion-laden letter about his mother as he took out time to celebrate her on mother’s day.

Recalling the difficulties his mother passed through during the rough days, the singer praised her for her resilience.

Small Doctor wrote: “I ruined your multi million naira business out of negligence, I was out of the house to sleep under bridges (due to reasons best known to we both), you always come to check on me at school, I gave you sleepless nights, I couldn’t remember how many times you beat and cried telling me to stop hawking sachet waters/conductor/bike rider that your friends do see me and they make jest of you (but man must chop). You faced all the challenges alone, you paid our school fees with your salary leaving you with the penny you earn from extra coaching, kai I remember that accident I had on bike.





Small Doctor’s mother I gave you a tough time (I know). Happy mother’s day Obinrin bi okunrin (Iya Teacher). I know you are not the type that wants to be publicized but your account will apologize for this on my behalf, how I see this picture sef I no know and if my aunty gets to show you this cos I know say she no fit see and keep quiet, I just want you to know you raised a champion… Let’s build more schools. Momma I just needed to do this (mi o ni se be mo) Iyanu mashele soonest. I owe you till fade. I want to give birth to you as my daughter. Happy mother’s day.”

