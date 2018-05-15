So Abacha Actually Stole? Nigerians Mock Buhari After He Says $320m Abacha loot will be used to support the poor

According to the Federal Government of Nigeria, $320m stolen funds by former late Head of State, Gen. Sani Abacha, would be spent on the Conditional Cash Transfer scheme of the administration to support the poor. The statement was made on Monday at the Eighth Commonwealth Conference of Anti-Corruption Agencies in Africa, by Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo, representing Buhari.

“The GFAR saw the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between Nigeria and the Government of Switzerland for the return of an additional $320m of the Sani Abacha loot. “Included in that agreement is the commitment that the funds would be invested in one of Nigeria’s flagship social investment programmes, the Conditional Cash Transfer scheme targeted at the poorest and most vulnerable households in our country.’’

Here is how some Nigerians reacted to the statement

General Sani Abacha Never Stole – @MBuhari, 9 June 2008 I will use $320m Abacha loot to help the Poor – @NGRPresident @MBuhari, 14 May 2018. pic.twitter.com/UkD8sQ6gah — Rahmond babs (@Rahmond___babs) May 15, 2018

Buhari, himself is the clueless one here, he denied it before abacha didn't loot! 😃😃😃😃😃 You and buhari are clueless and thieves! — Sugar Lips (@SugarLi85448615) May 15, 2018

He's technically right. Abacha did not still, he looted. Stealing is committed by poor and ordinary people. Men like Abacha and other politicians either LOOT, MISAPPROPRIATE, EMBEZZLE, MISMANAGE & SIPHON funds. You insult their office if you say they steal. — Michael Ojalatan (@ojalatan1) May 15, 2018

Same Buhari who said Abacha never stole and u believe him that he will spend the loot on the poor?

Just go to bed and be rest assured that money is going to Buhari's 2019 re-election — D (@Udoh_D) May 14, 2018

Since President Buhari said Abacha DID NOT loot, why should his government accept the $500 million Abacha loot that the USA is returning to Nigeria? Why is it that Buhari does not believe his former boss Abacha looted but keeps on accusing an innocent Jonathan of looting? — Reno Omokri (@renoomokri) May 9, 2018

When I come across things like this I can but weep for my country.

Firstly, same Buhari who said that Abacha never stole is now planning on sharing the recorvered loot on almajiris and Ramadan feeding of the poor.

Secondly, I dare ask on accountability. How do we identify https://t.co/zvnhU5vb7g — BRIGGS HUGO (@MACBRIGGS) May 15, 2018