So Abacha Actually Stole? Nigerians Mock Buhari After He Says $320m Abacha loot will be used to support the poor

According to the Federal Government of Nigeria, $320m stolen funds by former late Head of State, Gen. Sani Abacha, would be spent on the Conditional Cash Transfer scheme of the administration to support the poor. The statement was made on Monday at the Eighth Commonwealth Conference of Anti-Corruption Agencies in Africa,  by Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo,  representing Buhari.

“The GFAR saw the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between Nigeria and the Government of Switzerland for the return of an additional $320m of the Sani Abacha loot.

“Included in that agreement is the commitment that the funds would be invested in one of Nigeria’s flagship social investment programmes, the Conditional Cash Transfer scheme targeted at the poorest and most vulnerable households in our country.’’

Here is how some Nigerians reacted to the statement

 


