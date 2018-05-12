So Adorable! Wizkid Cuddles 3rd Son, Zion As He Arrives In London (Photos)

Multi award-winning Nigerian musician, Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun, popularly known as Wizkid, who is set to perform in the upcoming Afrorepublic event in London on May 26, has touched down the city a bit earlier just to see his son.

The excited and proud father three sons took to his Instagram to post a photo of his third son, Zion Balogun, as he revealed that the adorable little munchkin came to the airport to welcome papa.

He captioned the adorable father-son photo: “See who came to pick Dad from the airport.”

Wizkid welcomed his third son, Zion with his 38-year-old former manager, Jada Pollock in 2017.

