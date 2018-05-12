Local News

So Adorable! Wizkid Cuddles 3rd Son, Zion As He Arrives In London (Photos)

Multi award-winning Nigerian musician, Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun, popularly known as Wizkid, who is set to perform in the upcoming Afrorepublic event in London on May 26, has touched down the city a bit earlier just to see his son. 

The excited and proud father three sons took to his Instagram to post a photo of his third son, Zion Balogun, as he revealed that the adorable little munchkin came to the airport to welcome papa. 

He captioned the adorable father-son photo: “See who came to pick Dad from the airport.”  

Wizkid welcomed his third son, Zion with his 38-year-old former manager, Jada Pollock in 2017. 

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria


Tags

You may also like

Nigerian Man Curses His Alleged Ex-Fiancee Who Dumped Him And Married Another Man

Female Fans Drool As Ex-BBNaija Housemate, Leo Dasilva Releases Stunning New Photos

Davido’s Artiste, Mayorkun Rubbishes Nigerian Passport, Says It Has No Advantage

Unbelievable: Bride Catches Fiance Cheating With Her Bridesmaid Just Before Their Church Wedding

See The Photoshopped Picture Of Cee-C And Alex That Got People Laughing

Why Buhari Is Still Better Than His Predecessors – Oshiomhole

Why I Quit APC Governorship Primary – Buhari’s Aide, Babafemi Ojudu

Barca Player, Arda Turan Banned For 16 Games

Incredible! Meet Princess Elizabeth Bright, The Youngest Nigerian Councillor In The UK (Photos)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *