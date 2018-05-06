So Beautiful: Miss Intercontinental Africa Releases Indian-Inspired Photos

Queen Chizoba Ejike

Queen Chizoba Ejike is the reigning Miss Intercontinental Africa following her emergence at the recent global contest in Egypt involving over 70 participating countries across the world. ‎

It was indeed a very competitive contest but the lanky light skinned model came top with a head held high as she emerge winner of the African continent. The uniqueness of her appearance gave her an edge while adorning the Nigeria Police uniform as her national costume on the runway, which attracted a lot of reactions and applause from judges, delegates and nations.

Her demonstration of confidence in the force practically made her an online sensation and a topic in a national discourse.

Her latest photos as seen here have been well received by her thousands of fans across the country:

