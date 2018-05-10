Local News

So Classy: Cee-C Shares New Private Jet Photo, Pens Heartwarming Message On Instagram

The former Big Brother Naija housemate shared the photos herself on her Instagram page showing her relaxing inside the private jet with the pop star as they made their way back from Abuja to Lagos together.

Her many fans were excited as they opined that Cee-C was gradually making her way into the heart of stardom and building her place in the entertainment industry.

Now, hours after that, Cee-C has excited her fans yet again with another private jet photo (seen above). In the photo, she is seen posing by the door of the aircraft as some airport workers take photographs of her on their phones.

She proceeded to attach a cute caption to the photo.

She wrote: “And we deserve some good after all the Struggles we’ve been through…

“#KingCee”

