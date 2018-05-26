Local News

So Heartbreaking: Twins Found Dead In A Fridge In Anambra (Graphic Photos)

 

The corpses of the twins

One Facebook user named Ugochukwu Pius has shared the story of the mystery death of some twin boys at Egbu Unuenem Otolo Nwewi, Anambra State.

According to his account, the twins were forced into a refrigerator while the parents organized a search for the missing kids things they were kidnapped.

Their corpses were later discovered after they had passed away. Reports have it that the police is looking into the issue to unravel the circumstances behind their demise.

Ugochukwu Pius wrote:

‘My heart  bleeds when I saw this, this morning. 

Happening now at Egbu Unuenem Otolo Nnewi, Anambra State. This twins were murdered by unknown person. The kids were forced into the fridge while the parents are busy looking for the kids thinking that they were kidnapped. Quite unfortunate, the parents discover their cops early this morning around 2am in their sitting room, inside their own refrigerator.

May God help this nation. 

RIP little kids’

See more photos:

