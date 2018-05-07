Unlisted

So Hilarious: Read The Awkward Moment A Married Man Realized He Is Bad In Bed

Nigerian relationship blogger and online psychologist, Joro Olumofin has shared a hilarious story of a man whose manhood has been described as ‘small and ineffectual’ by his wife’s sister.

The revelation was made during a tussle between his wife and the sister. According to the man, he has been left devastated and confused as he doesn’t believe the claim is true.

Read the story which has attracted humour on social media below:

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria


Tags

You may also like

Nigerian Army Records Huge Success, Announce The Rescue Of 1000 Captives From Boko Haram

E-Money Shows Off His Executive Parlor In New Photos

Sad! Photos Of Over 45 People Killed By Armed Bandits In Kaduna Village

Soldiers Force NSCDC Officers To Take To Their Heels After Serious Clash

Why We Rejected Kaduna’s $350M Loan Request – Shehu Sani Taunts El-Rufai

Stay Clear Of Imo – APC Leaders Warn Osinbajo

Check Out Jose Mourinho’s Amazing Car Collection (Photos)

Kanu Nwankwo And His Pretty Wife Spotted At Emirates Stadium For Wenger’s Last Home Match (Photos)

Nollywood Actress, Uru Eke Leaks Dirty Chat With Man On Instagram

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *