So Innocent: Throwback Photos Of Controversial BB Naija Finalist, Cee-C

Cee-C

You might not like Cee-C due to her expressive and explosive nature as displayed in the recently concluded Big Brother Naija reality show but you can’t deny her personality sold the show especially at its twilight.

Cee-C might be brief but the young lawyer is blessed with a beautiful face and deadly hips. Cee-C has been described as one of the most popular ex-housemates of the BBNaija 2018 show. She is just 25.

Below are more throwback photos of Cee-C before stardom:

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria