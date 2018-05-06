So Interesting: Lady Recreates Kcee Limpopo’s Swimming Pool Photoshoot

Yemisi Kaka, a fashion designer from the South-western part of Nigeria has re-created the viral wet photoshoot done by 5-star music act, Kcee months back.

