So Interesting: Lady Recreates Kcee Limpopo’s Swimming Pool Photoshoot

Yemisi Kaka, a fashion designer from the South-western part of Nigeria has re-created the viral wet photoshoot done by 5-star music act, Kcee months back.
Kcee and Yemisi Kaka
A Nigerian fashion designer, Yemisi Kaka has recreated Kcee’s viral swimming pool photos which got people talking two months ago.
Kcee dipped himself inside the pool while properly dressed with a corporate attire and holding a tea cup for the cover of his single, ‘Burn’.
Meanwhile, the concept is from Canadian actor and musician, Ryan Gosling.
See more photos:
Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria
Ad ==> BARRISTER Anthony At Midnight COULDN'T Urinate: ENLARGED PROSTATE!!! Man ABOVE 40? PREVENT This Crisis & PROSTATE CANCER!!! SHRINK Your Enlarged PROSTATE Within 15Days Without Surgery!!! Click!!!