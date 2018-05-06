Unlisted

So Interesting: Lady Recreates Kcee Limpopo’s Swimming Pool Photoshoot

Yemisi Kaka, a fashion designer from the South-western part of Nigeria has re-created the viral wet photoshoot done by 5-star music act, Kcee months back.
 

Kcee and Yemisi Kaka

A Nigerian fashion designer, Yemisi Kaka has recreated Kcee’s viral swimming pool photos which got people talking two months ago.

Kcee dipped himself inside the pool while properly dressed with a corporate attire and holding a tea cup for the cover of his single, ‘Burn’.

Meanwhile, the concept is from Canadian actor and musician, Ryan Gosling.

See more photos:

