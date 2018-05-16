So Romantic! Actress Mercy Johnson Pens Heart Warming Birthday Message To Her Hubby

Multi award-winning Nollywood actress, Mercy Johnson, has taken to her Instagram page to shower her hubby, Prince Odi Okojie with kind words as he turns a year older today, 15th of May, 2018.

The happy mother of three wrote;

“Am teary and I do know why?.{Today is Odi’s Birthday and I can’t think of the right msg hmmm but I do know that….} You are breath taking reflection of God’s Heart for me.

How he Love me, Even when I don’t love myself. When I look at you,I know that there is a God ,who loves me so much that he took his time and created you just for me…You always want me to be the best and be Happy.

I love you beyond my Heart,I love you from my soul and that’s the place where only you,the kids and God dwells…. I Love You Babes and Happy Birthday to @princeodiokojie????? (First and second line stolen from film,others na my own????)

Hey Friends…..Please say a prayer for my sexy Boyfriend/Hubby….”

