So Romantic! Former EFCC Twitter Handler, F.Shaw Proposes To Longtime Sweetheart (Photos)

The former popular Twitter handler of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Olufemi Adeyemi, better known as F.Shaw, has just announced that he has engaged his longtime girlfriend.

The rapper and social media influencer took to his Twitter page to share photos from the engagement and wrote;

“Kings don’t kneel. But for his Queen, he must. The diamond is of the IF class, first grade, internally flawless and it is a representation of how I see you.”

He added; “We’ve come a long way you beautiful piece of heaven. Hi QueenFisher. #TheKingFishers.”

See more photos below;

