So Sad! Five Police Cadets And Others Killed In Fatal Road Accident (Photos)

One of the late cadets

At least six people including five police cadets have been killed in a ghastly motor accident on Kano-Kaduna Expressway on Sunday.

A cadet and friend of the deceased, Suhail H Saulawa revealing the loss of the fifth person wrote: “We have lost the fifth officer cadet. May Allah bless and forgive his gentle soul.”

Muktar Zubairu, the Unit Commander, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Zaria, described the incident as unfortunate and pathetic.

He said the accident involved two vehicles; a J5 bus with registration number: KMC 274 YW and a Volkswagen Golf which was burnt to ashes occurred around Kwanar Likoro close to Tashar Yari.

The two vehicles had a head-on-collision and subsequently burst into flames due to the presence of a generating machine inside one of the vehicles.

He attributed the cause of the accident to ongoing road rehabilitation on Zaria-Kano road that forced motorists to use one lane, thereby leading to series of accidents.

Mr Zubairu cautioned motorists against overspeeding and reckless driving to save the lives of Nigerians.

The unit commander identified causes of accidents on Nigerian roads to include overspeeding, dangerous overtaking, overloading, use of fairly used tyres, reckless driving, phone calls and disregard for traffic rules and regulations among others.

In his comment, a police representative, Rufa’i Suleiman, said that all the late police officers were in their 400 level from Police Academy Wudil.

He said the deceased cadets, three males and a female, were on their way to Zaria, Kaduna State from Wudil in Kano State for a break. He pleaded with the parents of the deceased to take heart and accept the will of Allah (SWT) in good faith.

