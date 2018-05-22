So Sad: The Situation Of This School Classroom In Imo State Will Make You Cry (Photos)

Poor Infrastructure has been a perennial problem in Nigeria, and the educational sector is one of the worst suffering areas to be affected by it.

Many schools around Nigeria have been confirmed to be without basic needs like good books and adequate libraries. Others don’t even have good buildings and in the worst scenarios, there are some other schools that don’t even have roofs over them.

This is the case of this classroom reportedly spotted in Imo, whose viral photos have cased a stir online.

In one of these new photos, some students are seen sitting on the bare floor while a female teacher writes on the board. In another photo, the students sit on chairs in a dilapidated room with a male teacher in front of them.

Local reports show that the pictures were taken in Ngor Okpaala, a community in Imo state.

