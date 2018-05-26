So Seductive: Stunning Photos Of Curvy Daniella Okeke

Daniella Okeke

You are free to crown her the queen of curves if you have the chance. Daniella okeke, a fast rising actress has very protruding buttocks and nice hips which she doesn’t hesitate to flaunt always making her fans go “gaga”.

She has a penchant for wearing skin-tight outfit for obvious effects. Even though the 31-year old damsel can’t proudly mention a blockbuster movie she has acted in the last three years, she has continued to tour different countries flying first and business classes.

In 2013, she starred as “Joke” in Lagos Cougars, a role that earned her the Best Actress in a Leading Role nomination at both the 10th Africa Movie Academy Awards and 2014 Nigeria Entertainment Awards. She is from Imo State.

