So Shocking: Read How Katsina NCE Holder Celebrated His Graduation On Facebook (Photos)

A Nigerian man who just finished his Nigeria Certificate in Education (NCE) programme has got people talking about his post on Facebook.

He took to his social media account to celebrate the milestone in the worst possible form of written English language which is the lingua franca of the country.

There are fears that such a man will one day get employed in government schools and pass on the wrong values to the children.

See the screenshot of his Facebook post below:

