Societal Stigma: Young Lady Who Suffers From Vitiligo Skin Disease Celebrates Her Mother (Photos)

A nurse from Ghana identified as Enam Heikeens, who suffers from rare Vitiligo skin condition, has taken to her Instagram page to publicly celebrate her mother for bravely enduring the social stigma.

Apart from Vitiligo patients, their family members are also constantly battling with the social stigma attached to the disease.

The young lady who took to Instagram to post a photo of herself with her mother to celebrate the woman wrote; “My mum deserve some accolades for enduring all the societal stigma.”

See more photos below;

