Soldiers Shoot Dead Two Female Suicide Bombers Trying To Infiltrate Military Base (Photo)

The suicide vest used by the female suicide bombers

Troops of Operation Lafiya Dole yesterday Friday intercepted and neutralized two female suicide bombers who attempted to infiltrate a military Forward Operational Base in Kawuri, a remote community in konduga Local Government Area of Borno state.

The suicide bombers had used the cover of darkness to stalk the military camp at about 9.45 pm, but were promptly detected by the vigilant troops who engaged them when they refused to comply with the order to halt. One of the suicide vests detonated immediately killing the two suicide bombers while the second suicide vest failed to detonate. Explosive Ordnance disposal team have safely detonated the suicide vest.

Please disseminate this information to the general public through your news medium.

Thank you for your usual cooperation.

Colonel Onyema Nwachukwu 

Deputy Director Public Relations 

Theatre Command Operation Lafiya Dole

