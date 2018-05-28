Local News

Some Super Eagles Players Riding In ‘Keke Napep’ Customized In Nigeria Colours Ahead Of 5pm Match (Photos)

 

Troost Ekong rides in a tricycle painted in colours of Super Eagles jersey (Photo: Emmanuel Osodi for Naij.com)

Ahead of the international friendly match between Nigeria the Democratic Republic of Congo today by 5:00pm local time, some Super Eagles players have been captured on camera riding in a Keke Napep customized in the national colours.

The match will be played at the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium in Port Harcourt, the Rivers state capital.

The friendly against Congo DR is seen as the Super Eagles’ farewell game, before they jet out to London to take on the Three Lions of England ahead of the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

See more photos below courtesy of Emmanuel Osodi for Naij.com;

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria


Tags

You may also like

89-Year-Old Woman With 12 Children Graduates From University

All Nike Super Eagles Jerseys In Local Markets Are Likely Fake

How Buhari ‘Murdered’ The Naira – Ex-Education Minister, Oby Ezekwesili

Omg! Pregnant Lady, Others Cheat Death As Vehicle Somersaults Multiple Times (Photos)

Face Of Pastor Arrested By EFCC For Allegedly Swindling His Church Member (Photo)

BREAKING News: Mikel, Ighalo Benched, Here’s Super Eagles’ Starting Line-up Against DR Congo

BBNaija: Princess Looks Gorgeous In Bridal Photoshoot

How AIT Boss, Dokpesi Received N2.1bn Without Executing Any Contract

2019: VP Osinbajo Meets With Saraki And nPDP Members (Photos)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *