Some Super Eagles Players Riding In ‘Keke Napep’ Customized In Nigeria Colours Ahead Of 5pm Match (Photos)

Troost Ekong rides in a tricycle painted in colours of Super Eagles jersey (Photo: Emmanuel Osodi for Naij.com)

Ahead of the international friendly match between Nigeria the Democratic Republic of Congo today by 5:00pm local time, some Super Eagles players have been captured on camera riding in a Keke Napep customized in the national colours.

The match will be played at the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium in Port Harcourt, the Rivers state capital.

The friendly against Congo DR is seen as the Super Eagles’ farewell game, before they jet out to London to take on the Three Lions of England ahead of the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

