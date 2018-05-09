Entertainment

Sophia Momodu replies Davido’s shade, slams Chioma

We just reported that Singer, Davido took to social media to shade his first baby mama, Sophia after she declared that her Instagram account was hacked, well it appears that she has just replied the singer in kind.

Recall that Sophia Momodu’s Instagram Disappearance sparked “intense debate & discussions” on social media. Many folks tagged her as the jealous type who isn’t happy for Davido’s new found relationship.

Davido immediately mocked her and wrote: “Invincible hackers association of Nigeria”

In her response she warned the singer not to toy with her and also used the opportunity to insult his current girlfriend Chioma by calling her a bitch.

 

 
Source – Gistreel

