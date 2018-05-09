Sophia Momodu replies Davido’s shade

Davido’s baby mama, Sophia has responded to his shade.

Recall we brought you reports about how Sophia Momodu’s Instagram disappearance sparked “intense debate & discussions” on social media.

Many folks tagged her as the jealous type who isn’t happy for Davido’s new found relationship.

Sophia immediately responded to trolls, and revealed that her Instagram account was “hacked” and not deleted by herself as widely speculated.

Davido immediately mocked her and wrote: “Invincible hackers association of Nigeria”

Responding back to him, Sophia wrote on Snapchat: “Don’t play with me, play with yo bvtch”

