South African Mother of two stabbed to death by her boyfriend for breaking up with him (Photos)

A South African mother of two, identified as Mosidi Sheila, was last night stabbed to death by her ex-boyfriend after she broke up with him.

According to Twitter user @SegomotsoT who shared the report, when the deceased disclosed that she is being stalked, no one took her serious.

However her boyfriend who shared their photo together yesterday, stabbed her shortly after.

SegomotsoT wrote ;

She broke up with him,she posted that she’s being stalked,no1 took her serious,lastnight he stabbed her to death. She broke up with him,but he still continued to stalk her,yesterday he Uploaded their profile pic,and later killed her.

He was never sweet and Humble, maybe in primary school yes,all his exes have been abused by him,including Mosidi,hence she dumped him.

So many times,she went when she was beaten up,she went when he started following her,the police would only go and arrest him for 2days only.

Photos below:

Leave a Comment…

comments