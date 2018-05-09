Entertainment, Gossip, News

South Africans to withdraw their Medicines through ATMs (Photos)

South Africans can now withdraw their medicines through ATM machines.

Patients in South Africa who suffer chronic illnesses like HIV/AIDS, Diabetes and TB no longer need to stand in long queues to wait for medicines.

Alexandra township in northern Johannesburg, is the recipient of Africa’s first ATM pharmacy.

The Pharmacy dispensing unit was launched by Gauteng Health MEC Gwendoline Malegwale Ramokgopa.

