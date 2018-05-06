Unlisted

Speaker Yakubu Dogara Spotted Spending Time With His Goat After Visiting His Farm (Photos)

Yakubu Dogara carrying a goat from his farm

The speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Yakubu Dogara spent his Saturday at his farm. He was spotted carrying a goat from the farm. The lawmaker has made a living investing in Agriculture as he went round his large farm to inspect other activities there.

The lawmaker’s gesture underscores the federal government’s call for Nigerians to invest in Agriculture.

See more photos below:

