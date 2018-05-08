Special Spesh seen at a stripper’s club few weeks after welcoming a son

Below are pictures of Davido’s hypeman, Special Spesh having the fun of his life at a stripper’s club.. Special Spesh who just welcomed a son can be seen seated beside a white stripper with her titties popping.

The location of the stripper’s club is suspected to be in Lagos cos the location given on social media at the time the pictures were shared revealed he was in Lagos.

Dollars rained at the club which consists of mainly white ladies and black men. The photos taken at the club have got many fans of his wondering why such money was not spent on the less privileged. Some also spoke of how the strippers will one day be seen yearning for their own Davido kind of Assurance from a man when they have no real worth.

See photos below and how people reacted

Source – Kemifilani