Spiritual Head Of Deadly Militia Group Captured In Nasarawa State (Photos)

The spiritual leader of the armed group arrested by the army

ARMY DESTROYS MILITIA CAMP, RECOVER WEAPONS IN NASARAWA STATE

1. Troops of 177 Guards Battalion while on raid operation at Ugya village in Toto Local Government Area of Nasarawa State destroyed some armed militia camp.

2. The Spiritual Head of the militia group, one Angulu Idaku was also arrested.

3. Items recovered include:

a. Seven locally made guns.

b. Twelve cartridges.

c. 200 rounds of 7.62MM special ammunition.

d. 76 rounds of 7.62MM NATO special ammunition.

e. Four knives.

f. Fifteen cutlasses.

g. 6 mobile phones.

h. One DSTV decoder set.

i. 4 solar panel sets.

4. Members of the public are once again reminded to report any suspicious activities to the security agents.

5. You are please requested to disseminate this information to the general public.

6. Thank you for your kind cooperation.

TEXAS CHUKWU

Brigadier General

Director Army Public Relations

See more photos:

