Stella Damasus And Husband, Daniel Ademinokan Display Love On Instagram (Photos)

 

Stella Damasus and hubby, Daniel Ademinokan display love on Instagram as they pose together in this loved-up photo.

The controversial actress and her husband appeared to be all over each other as if they just met. Stella stated that her husband is very good at posing for pictures and he is very handsome.

“My hubby @dabishop007 can pose o chai! Fine bobo you too much biko. Trying to keep up with this hotness.”  he said.

See another photo below:

