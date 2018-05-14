‘Stop Misleading Nigerians’ – Police IG Warns The Senate

The on-going faceoff between the Nigerian Police and National Assembly seems to have no end in sight.

This morning, the Police in reaction to a media publication credited to Sen. Sabi Aliyu Abdullahi, Chairman, Senate Committee on Media and Public Affairs that “IGP should stop holding on to the straw on why he refused to comply with the invitation of the Senate for him to come’ says the Senate is misleading Nigerians.

In a series of tweets, the NPF says, ‘Over Five Thousand (5000) prohibited firearms have been recovered from wrong hands across the Federation on the directives of the IGP in the mop-up operations currently ongoing throughout the Country’.

‘If the Senate is sincerely interested in knowing the strategies adopted by the Police in tackling the killings in the affected States, they would not have invited the IGP to speak on the strategies of the Force on National Television. The Senate’s action to cover the appearance of the IGP on National Television is against National Security, unconventional and it negates global security practice’ the NPF Tweeted.

It is pertinent to let the public be aware that the Inspector General of Police since assumption of duty in June, 2016 has appeared about Ten (10) times before the Senate on different issues of National Importance pic.twitter.com/A7aGU99Bbn — Nigeria Police Force (@PoliceNG) May 14, 2018

